Have your say on new cycle route between Ilford and Barking

Morning cycling commuters on Blackfriars Bridge. Photo: TfL Archant

Would you like a dedicated cycle route between Ilford and Barking?

Transport for London (TfL), Redbridge Council and Barking and Dagenham Council are asking residents for their views on new cycle routes in London.

A 7km stretch between Ilford and Barking Riverside is just one of four new routes planned for the capital by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in a bid to improve cycling infrastructure and help eliminate death and serious injury on London roads.

Other routes include 12km between Camden and Tottenham Hale, a 7.5km route between Hackney and the Isle of Dogs, and a 3km route between Lea Bridge and Dalston.

All comments, ideas and suggestions will help to shape TfL’s plans and a full consultation on each route will commence later in the year.

Councilor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride at Redbridge Council, said he is really pleased Mr Khan is committed to delivering more routes.

“Connecting these two areas will enable the thousands of people who travel between the two to take a healthier, safer route,” he said.

“I would encourage all residents to respond to this consultation so we can hear their views and ideas.”

Councillor Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing at Barking and Dagenham Council, said the planned extension of cycle routes is the perfect opportunity for residents to have their voices heard and to make suggestions for ideas about transport infrastructure in the borough.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I urge as many residents as possible to share their ideas during this consultation period so that we have local voices heard.

“Only with your opinions can we shape the cycle routes to reflect the needs of those who need it most,” he said.

Gareth Powell, TfL’s managing director of surface transport, added: “New cycle routes are a vital part of our plans to create healthy streets as we look to double the number of cycle trips made across London over the next six years, whilst we work towards our vision zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the capital’s roads.

“Hearing from local residents about what they’d like to see – from segregated cycle lanes to ideas on how we can make routes work for older and disabled people – is essential to creating routes which really work for everybody.”

