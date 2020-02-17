Clayhall road closed as paramedics treat person for breathing difficulties after car crash
PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 17 February 2020
Archant
A Clayhall road has been closed by police this afternoon as emergency services respond to a car crash.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Clayhall Avenue, near the junction with Berkeley Avenue, at 3.46pm.
A spokesman added that there were several people in the vehicles but it is not believed anyone is seriously injured.
However, one person involved is being treated at the scene for breathing difficulties by London Ambulance Service paramedics.
There have been no arrests and road closures remain in place.
The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.