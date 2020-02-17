Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Clayhall road closed as paramedics treat person for breathing difficulties after car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:48 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 17 February 2020

Police were called to reports of a car on car collision in Clayhall Avenue at 3.46pm on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a car on car collision in Clayhall Avenue at 3.46pm on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Clayhall road has been closed by police this afternoon as emergency services respond to a car crash.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Clayhall Avenue, near the junction with Berkeley Avenue, at 3.46pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman added that there were several people in the vehicles but it is not believed anyone is seriously injured.

However, one person involved is being treated at the scene for breathing difficulties by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

There have been no arrests and road closures remain in place.

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge’s clash with league leaders Barrow rearranged

Andrew Eleftheriou of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

FC Leytonstone announce appointment of former player Patel as new youth coach

Max Patel will coach FC Leytonstone's youngsters. Picture: Munaf Abhram

O’s boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham U23s ‘will love’ London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

Clayhall road closed as paramedics treat person for breathing difficulties after car crash

Police were called to reports of a car on car collision in Clayhall Avenue at 3.46pm on Monday. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24