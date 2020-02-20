Search

Charity singing session for lonely older people in Aldersbrook

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

Grenville Jones, founder of The Golden-Oldies. Picture: The Golden-Oldies

The Golden-Oldies

A charity is holding a singing session for isolated older people at a church in Aldersbrook.

The Golden-Oldies, commonly known as Goldies, is to put on a Sing&Smile event at St Gabriel's Church on Park Road.

The charity's founder, Grenville Jones, will take the session on Tuesday, March 17 from 2pm to 3pm.

He said: "I warmly invite everyone to come along and discover the fun in a Sing&Smile Goldies session. I guarantee you will leave with a smile on your face."

Goldies was founded in 2008 and runs singing and activity sessions across England and Wales for socially isolated older people as well as those with learning difficulties and dementia.

Fr Martyn Hawkes, vicar at St Gabriel's, added: "It is one of our church priorities to reach out to older people and address issues of loneliness and isolation and this a wonderful way to do so."

