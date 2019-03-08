Car Free Day 2019: Nine Redbridge streets will be closed to cars to cut emissions and let children play outside

To celebrate this year's Car Free Day, Redbridge Council is closing nine streets to traffic giving neighbourhoods the chance to play outside, get together and have fun.

Car Free Day is an international event that encourages motorists to give up their car for the day and instead use public transport, cycle or walk in a bid to reduce toxic car emissions and give people the chance to reclaim their streets for play and socialising.

Taking place on Sunday, September 22, the car free day will create safe streets for families to take ownership of their streets, to play hopscotch or football or to host a street party where neighbours can come together and meet their community.

Play Streets is resident-led - residents close off their streets to through traffic for a few hours weekly or monthly so that children can play out more safely and neighbours can come together.

This initiative is part of the council's strategy to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough.

The streets which will be closed in Redbridge for Car Free Day 2019 are: Orford Road, South Woodford; Hastings Avenue, Barkingside; Clavering Road, Aldersbrook; Danbury Way, Woodford Green; Christchurch Road, Ilford; Burrow Road, Hainault; Queen Mary Villas, South Woodford; Roman Road, Ilford; and Langley Drive, Wanstead Park.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of the council, said: "Having a car free day is a wonderful idea, it will cut emissions, encourage healthier choices - like walking to work - and most importantly it will give local children the chance to play on their streets, like we used to do as kids.

"I remember growing up on Airthrie Road in Goodmayes, meeting up with friends after school and kicking a ball around outside while my parents kept an eye on us through the window.

"Now everyone has a car kids have to go to local parks to play and fortunately we benefit from fantastic local parks all around Redbridge but there is still something special about reclaiming our streets - even just for a day.

"I'm really pleased nine Redbridge streets are taking part in car free day and I'm looking forward to going along to some street parties and chatting to my neighbours."