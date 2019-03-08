Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Car Free Day 2019: Nine Redbridge streets will be closed to cars to cut emissions and let children play outside

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 September 2019

A 'car free' day in central London is paradise for children. Picture: TfL

A 'car free' day in central London is paradise for children. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

To celebrate this year's Car Free Day, Redbridge Council is closing nine streets to traffic giving neighbourhoods the chance to play outside, get together and have fun.

Car Free Day is an international event that encourages motorists to give up their car for the day and instead use public transport, cycle or walk in a bid to reduce toxic car emissions and give people the chance to reclaim their streets for play and socialising.

Taking place on Sunday, September 22, the car free day will create safe streets for families to take ownership of their streets, to play hopscotch or football or to host a street party where neighbours can come together and meet their community.

Play Streets is resident-led - residents close off their streets to through traffic for a few hours weekly or monthly so that children can play out more safely and neighbours can come together.

You may also want to watch:

This initiative is part of the council's strategy to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough.

The streets which will be closed in Redbridge for Car Free Day 2019 are: Orford Road, South Woodford; Hastings Avenue, Barkingside; Clavering Road, Aldersbrook; Danbury Way, Woodford Green; Christchurch Road, Ilford; Burrow Road, Hainault; Queen Mary Villas, South Woodford; Roman Road, Ilford; and Langley Drive, Wanstead Park.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of the council, said: "Having a car free day is a wonderful idea, it will cut emissions, encourage healthier choices - like walking to work - and most importantly it will give local children the chance to play on their streets, like we used to do as kids.

"I remember growing up on Airthrie Road in Goodmayes, meeting up with friends after school and kicking a ball around outside while my parents kept an eye on us through the window.

"Now everyone has a car kids have to go to local parks to play and fortunately we benefit from fantastic local parks all around Redbridge but there is still something special about reclaiming our streets - even just for a day.

"I'm really pleased nine Redbridge streets are taking part in car free day and I'm looking forward to going along to some street parties and chatting to my neighbours."

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient coach reveals injured Angol would have taken penalty against Crewe

Lee Angol celebrates (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Golf: Wanstead win Essex Youth Shield

Wanstead youngsters celebrate winning the Essex Youth Shield

County medals galore for the Ilford squad as they produce at the Pleshey half-marathon

The Ilford medal winners at the county champs

Leyton Orient winger Dennis praises Spurs youngster Marsh

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

South Woodford miss out in final flourish as Silverthorn storm to an impressive win

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists