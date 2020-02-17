Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers who pretended to be police officers forced their way into a Clayhall home on Friday afternoon and assaulted the residents before making off with cash and jewellery.

Police were called to a home in Berkeley Avenue to reports of a burglary.

Four men, one of whom was armed with a gun, pretended to be police when they turned up at the house before forcing their way in and threatened and assaulted the two occupants.

No arrests have been made and the victims didn't require hospital treatment.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential address in Berkeley Avenue, at 12.48pm on Friday, February 14 to reports of a burglary.

"Officers attended. It was reported that four men, who had presented themselves as police officers, forced their way into the property and then stole cash and jewellery.

"The two occupants were threatened and assaulted by the burglars, one of whom was armed with a gun.

"There have be no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call 101.