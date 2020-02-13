Search

Amber weather warning issued for very heavy rain in London

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2020

Very heay rain is expected across London and the south east this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Very heay rain is expected across London and the south east this weekend. Picture: PA Images/Gareth Fuller

PA Wire/PA Images

Londoners can expect very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel over the weekend as Storm Dennis swoops in.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain from 12.15am to 6pm on Sunday, February 16, across London and the south east.

A yellow weather warning for wind is also in place on Saturday, February 15, for the entire UK.

On Sunday, spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected. Around 20-40mm of rain will fall widely, with 50-80mm likely across parts of northern and southern England.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office has warned.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads and there may be power cuts to some homes and businesses.

