Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Redbridge Council goes batty as £4.2m awarded to save rare and threatened species in Hainault Forest

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 May 2019

Barbastelle bat by Hugh Clark of the Bat Conservation Trust

Barbastelle bat by Hugh Clark of the Bat Conservation Trust

Archant

Bat-lovers may be brimming with excitement amid news the borough has won more than £4.2million to revive Hainault Forest in a bid to save the elusive barbastelle among others.

The National Heritage Lottery Fund announced on Monday it has awarded Redbridge Council the money to restore the forest, once a medieval royal hunting ground, to its original wild state.

It is hoped the restoration will breathe new life into threatened species - including eleven different types of bat.

Among these is the rare barbastelle, which was spotted in the UK for the first time in 50 years in the Redbridge woodland two years ago.

Stuart Hobley, the fund's area director for London, said: "Hainault Forest is a vital green space for people and wildlife in London, but it is declining and at risk.

"Nature and communities are key priorities for National Lottery funding in our new strategic framework and the plans for Hainault Ancient Forest are set to achieve fantastic benefits for both. We are delighted to support the project and look forward to seeing the forest return to its wild best!"

You may also want to watch:

The 2017 barbastelle spotting brought the total of resident bat species recorded in London to 11 out of the 17 species occurring in the UK.

Covering a total of 800 acres, Hainault Forest, in Romford Road, includes 250 acres of green belt and ancient woodland.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: "This is fantastic news for Hainault and for the whole of Redbridge.

"Hainault Forest Country Park is one of our iconic parks and this generous funding will enable us to upgrade the space and protect the park for many generations to come."

He added: "We greatly appreciate this support from the HLF and look forward to preserving the legacy of Hainault Forest for a long time to come.

"The investment will allow us to more effectively protect habitats and species that are currently in decline.

"It will also offer much more to visitors who will be able to enjoy the historic buildings and popular farm.

"It's a very exciting project that draws its inspiration from the rich history of the forest."

Most Read

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Woodford Green. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Essex lose again after latest Chopra century

Varun Chopra hits 6 runs for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th May 2019

Police hunting man wanted for hammer attack and threats to kill who could be in Ilford or East Ham

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council goes batty as £4.2m awarded to save rare and threatened species in Hainault Forest

Barbastelle bat by Hugh Clark of the Bat Conservation Trust

New Barkingside manager Le Sage keen to lay foundations

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Scintilla determined to bounce back after relegation

Action from the Essex County League Division One match between Newham 2nd XI and Scintilla (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists