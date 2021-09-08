News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Entries open for annual Sikhs In The City Dawn to Dusk race

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:01 AM September 8, 2021   
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race director Harmander Singh with View Tube Runners' Andre El

Sikhs In The City president Harmander Singh with fellow runner Josh Stephens at one of the club's previous annual races. - Credit: Archant

Registration is now open for the annual Sikhs In The City Dawn to Dusk race. 

Taking place on Sunday, December 12, this year’s race will be the running club’s ninth, and its second this year, having had their 2020 event delayed until June 2021 due to Covid-19. 

The event follows the famous 2km training course of club co-founder and the world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh. 

It begins in the car park of Teresa Gavin House, Southend Road, Woodford Green, where volunteers will be running a feeding station providing refreshments. 

Entry fees begin at £15 and there is a limit of 225 runners for the race, which is open to runners of all abilities. 

Races begin at sunrise (8.04am) and will be brought to a close at sunset (3.45pm).

Competitors will receive a different medal depending on how many laps they complete: 25 for the ultramarathon medal, 21 for the marathon, 11 for the half, and five for the 10k.

