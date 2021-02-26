Tories' energy efficiency amendment passes at budget meeting

Published: 6:00 PM February 26, 2021

The Redbridge Conservative Group successfully brought an amendment which will see a £1m fund to boost the energy efficiency of businesses in the borough - Credit: Ken Mears

A budget amendment to allow Redbridge businesses to access energy efficiency funding passed at last night's council budget meeting (Thursday, February 25).

Passing by by 43 votes to 12, this was the sole capital amendment sought to the budget prepared by the Labour leadership.

The Conservative group put forward plans to invest £1million from the borough's £5m Regeneration Fund, with leader Cllr Linda Huggett (Monkhams) stating there are currently “no financial commitments” attached to the money from the first year of that fund.

Described by Cllr Huggett as "a radical new scheme to help support local businesses and boost energy efficiency in Redbridge", she argued that the green business scheme would "support hundreds of jobs, cut carbon emissions, and help save businesses money on energy bills".

Fellow councillor Cllr Anita Boateng (Con, Bridge) deemed the scheme a "win, win, win", particularly as her party had been advised there was "nothing in the works" for this money.

Labour opposed the amendment, with its leader Cllr Jas Athwal arguing that such provision is unnecessary when funding schemes already exist: "The Tories claim businesses cannot access funding; they claim that energy efficiency improvement funds are not there.

"That’s just a lie. Because through the energy renewal scheme, fast and easy applications can be made online for grants of up to £100,000.”

Redbridge Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal argued that the amendment was unnecessary as such funding avenues already exist for the borough's businesses. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Lamenting the "lunacy" of this amendment, he continued: "Somehow, bankrupt of any ideas the Conservatives come up with this lunatic plan, and will get the council to spend its money, money it hasn’t got.”

Barkingside ward councillor Martin Sachs agreed with his Labour colleague, claiming that the amendment was "virtue signalling".

With the amendment passing by a considerable margin, the Conservative initiative will now be reworked into the council budget.

Cllr Kam Rai (Lab, Goodmayes) had earlier called the capital programme prepared by his party “prudent, transparent and considered”.

This, according to Cllr Athwal, is proven through that fact that the Conservative Group agreed with "99.99 per cent of the budget”.