Search

Advanced search

Poll

Revealed: How much do empty businesses in Redbridge cost the taxpayer?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 January 2020

Bodgers in Ilford closed at the end of February 2018. Empty business properties do not have to pay business rates tax for three months. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Bodgers in Ilford closed at the end of February 2018. Empty business properties do not have to pay business rates tax for three months. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Empty businesses in Redbridge are costing taxpayers an average of £1.7million in lost business rates each year due to a national relief scheme.

Bodgers on the last day. Picture: Ellena CruseBodgers on the last day. Picture: Ellena Cruse

From Bodgers in Station Road, Ilford to Toys R' Us in Horns Road, Newbury Park, businesses big and small have closed in Romford over the past year.

These empty shops, offices or warehouses do not have to pay business rates for three months and are subject to a tax relief which allows for property investment.

It also gives landlords time to find a new occupant.

Over the past five years in Redbridge, £8.6million of potential business rates income has been lost due to empty premises.

In 2018-19, landlords in the borough were exempt from paying £1.8million of rates under the national relief scheme and the council collected around £56million in rates for all businesses.

The amount paid out in relief amounted to 2.5 per cent of the total rates payable in that area.

You may also want to watch:

It's important to note that councils do not get to keep all of the rates revenue they collect as central government usually takes a sizeable share.

Next year expects to be better for Redbridge, which is forecast to lose around £770,000 in rates relief which is about a 1pc loss.

Out of 6,740 taxable business units in the borough, the council told the government 510 (7.6pc) need empty premises relief.

According to figures from the BBC, the cost to the taxpayer of empty businesses has now risen to more than £1billion a year across England and Wales.

The government has promised some councils 75pc retention of any growth in business rates from April 2021.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: "Empty Property Relief is a statutory reduction in the amount of business rates payable because a property is empty.

"It's not something the council has control over as it's relief businesses are legally entitled to.

"We regularly conduct checks on empty properties to ensure that the relief is only awarded to those entitled to receive it, and to maximise the income due to the council.

"Whilst awarding the relief will cause a temporary drop in income for a small period of time, we are keen to support businesses in Redbridge, and often the statutory relief being claimed is for the redevelopment of premises or the introduction of a new business in the borough, which can lead to new amenities and services from which residents would benefit."

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Revealed: How much do empty businesses in Redbridge cost the taxpayer?

Bodgers in Ilford closed at the end of February 2018. Empty business properties do not have to pay business rates tax for three months. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

O’s boss Embleton refuses to put a number on the amount of new signings

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham’s hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists