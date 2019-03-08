Planned 10pm-5am birthday party in Ilford for 300 people cancelled after police objections

Plans for a 300-person birthday party running until 5am at an Ilford banqueting suite have been cancelled by organisers after police objected over safety concerns.

An application for a Temporary Events Notice to allow a 10pm-5am "late birthday party" at the Empire Suite in Ilford High Road on Sunday, September 8, was due to go before Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee on Monday morning (September 2).

But when a Recorder reporter arrived to attend the meeting he was told the application had been withdrawn at late notice.

The event was being organised by a Rudolph Gray from Peckham in south east London.

Police had objected over concerns that the application was very light on detail.

When asked to describe the event on the application form, Mr Gray had written only "celebrating a late birthday party".

The only other details included were that the event would run from 10am until 5am, with music being played throughout, and that Mr Gray intended to let a maximum of 300 people enter the premises at any one time.

The East Area's licensing officer, Pc Oisin Daly, formally objected to the event, raising questions about why a late birthday party was being held on a Sunday night 11 weeks after the actual day and expressing concerns about drunk partygoers leaving the venue and bothering commuters early on Monday morning.

In his submission to the committee, he wrote: "Intelligence checks on police databases do not show any records of the applicant holding events or managing licensed premises.

"Police would expect that to manage a late night event with a terminal hour of 5AM that the applicant would have experience in the field.

"There is little detail about the event, however, the application does state that there will be 10 to 12 door staff equipped with metal detector wands.

"Police have concerns regarding a birthday party that requires 12 door staff.

"Additionally there are concerns from police around the suitability of the venue to hold an event of this nature."

He later added: "The venue lacks any parking facilities.

"Previous events at banqueting suites operating in the same complex have caused serious congestion issues.

"This was most noticeable at an event in Praba when a shooting occurred, police at the nearby station could not exit the roundabout due to the sheer volume of vehicles stationary on the road."