Shop Local: Ilford BID and Council hold emergency webinar to help businesses navigate lockdown 2.0

Redbridge Council and Ilford BID will be holding an emergency webinar for businesses. Picture: Ilford BID Archant

Ilford BID and Redbridge Council are holding an emergency webinar on Wednesday (November 11) to help businesses navigate lockdown 2.0.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shop Local Shop Local

As the first week of the second lockdown ends with many businesses forced to close, traders are encouraged to attend the Emergency Grant and Business Trading Support Webinar at 11am on Wednesday via Zoom.

You may also want to watch:

There will be an update on what support and business grants are available this time around as well as an update from the council on NHS Test and Trace.

There will be an update on the works to Ilford High Road during lockdown as well as the Covid assurance scheme.

There will be a Q&A session on business trading and financial support that is available and an opportunity to ask questions directly to the panel which will include Sharon Strutt, Paul Nightingale, Ian Travers, Ed Chaplin and Jonathan Yabsley.

To attend the webinar visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcO2oqTkvGdVQRkNCwGPDm-LDnXtukwWq