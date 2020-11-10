Shop Local: Ilford BID and Council hold emergency webinar to help businesses navigate lockdown 2.0
PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 November 2020
Archant
Ilford BID and Redbridge Council are holding an emergency webinar on Wednesday (November 11) to help businesses navigate lockdown 2.0.
As the first week of the second lockdown ends with many businesses forced to close, traders are encouraged to attend the Emergency Grant and Business Trading Support Webinar at 11am on Wednesday via Zoom.
You may also want to watch:
There will be an update on what support and business grants are available this time around as well as an update from the council on NHS Test and Trace.
There will be an update on the works to Ilford High Road during lockdown as well as the Covid assurance scheme.
There will be a Q&A session on business trading and financial support that is available and an opportunity to ask questions directly to the panel which will include Sharon Strutt, Paul Nightingale, Ian Travers, Ed Chaplin and Jonathan Yabsley.
To attend the webinar visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcO2oqTkvGdVQRkNCwGPDm-LDnXtukwWq
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.