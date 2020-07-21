Search

Children thought to be among several injured after tear gas canister discharged inside Redbridge house

PUBLISHED: 12:57 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 21 July 2020

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after emergency services were called to reports of people injured after a tear gas cannister was discharged in Crombie Close. Picture: Google Maps

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after emergency services were called to reports of people injured after a tear gas cannister was discharged in Crombie Close. Picture: Google Maps

Children are thought to be among several people injured after a tear gas canister was discharged inside a Redbridge house.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday, July 19, London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to a house in Crombie Close to reports of people injured after a man discharged a CS spray.

A spokesman for LAS said they dispatched hazardous area response teams and treated several patients at the scene, but none were taken to hospital.

Police were called to the house around 11.45pm and arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a section 5 firearm.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “He was taken to an east London police station and released on bail until a date in mid-August.

“Enquiries continue.”

A neighbour who was woken up by the disturbance said she saw two children, as well as a man and woman, being treated by paramedics.

She said: “The man looked like he was going to fall on the floor though he walked out unaided.”

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Ilford fire station also attended the scene.

