Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

PUBLISHED: 11:44 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 November 2019

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Kelly Mills

A car crash in Chadwell Heath has left a child injured in hospital and caused heavy delays to railway services between Romford and London Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are advising passengers that disruption is expected until around 4pm.

Greater Anglia tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Chadwell Heath and Romford all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00."

Transport for London has confirmed emergency services are responding to a casualty.

According to the TFL website: "No service Ilford to Gidea Park while emergency services deal with a casualty.

"SEVERE DELAYS Liverpool Street to Ilford and Gidea Park to Shenfield.

"London Underground are accepting their tickets."

The British Transport Police has confirmed the delays relate to a road traffic collision near the railway that is being dealt with by the Metropolitan Police.

Havering Police have tweeted that their officers are responding to an incident in Crow Lane between Whalebone Lane and Alan Gardens.

That stretch of road runs directly parallel to the railway line, and is separated from it by a wire fence.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade confirmed firefighters were called to a crash in Crow Lane between two motor vehicles at 11.12am.

No passengers were injured but there are reports from the scene that a pedestrian was hurt during the crash.

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that they were called shortly after 11am to reports of a collision at the junction of Crow Lane and Whalebone Lane South.

A spokesman added: "Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance are in attendance

"A woman is currently being treated at the scene; a young child has been taken to an east London hospital. We await an update on their condition.

"The road is currently closed to traffic."

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

