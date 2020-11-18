Ilford station’s new entrance takes shape

Designs for the new Ilford Station entrance due to open in May 2021. Picture: Network Rail Archant

The sleek and modern new entrance to Ilford station is taking shape now that the steel framework has been completed.

The steel framework for the new entrance has been laid out. Picture: Network Rail The steel framework for the new entrance has been laid out. Picture: Network Rail

The framework for the new station entrance on Cranbrook Road reveals how the modern and spacious building will integrate into the street.

Network Rail’s contractor, VolkerFitzpatrick has been working for months since the site was cleared of the old building to get it ready for the installation of the steelwork.

Almost 300 sections of steel have been delivered to the site and installed using a tower crane to lift the large beams into position piece by piece.

With the steelwork now in place, the activity on site will begin to focus on installing the station roof and then the external cladding to complete the shell.

After a month-long shutdown the new opening date for the station is May 2021. Picture: Network Rail After a month-long shutdown the new opening date for the station is May 2021. Picture: Network Rail

Work will then move inside the station to begin the internal fit out, including all the necessary systems to operate a modern entrance for a busy station.

Despite a month-long shutdown of the site earlier this year, work has been progressing throughout the lockdown periods following government guidance.

The station is now expected to be completed by May 2021.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Angelia, said: “I am really pleased that we have successfully completed the installation of the steel frame for the new station entrance which will allow us now to focus on the roof and external shell of what will be a modern, spacious station building.

“Delivering this new station will not only be great for passengers using the future Elizabeth line services, it will also help to be a catalyst for Redbridge Council’s vision for Ilford.”

Howard Smith, TfL’s chief operating officer for the Elizabeth line, said: “It’s great to see Ilford station’s new entrance start to take shape.

“Once complete it will provide customers with a more spacious and airy ticket hall with new lifts helping deliver step-free access at the station for the first time.”

The project is sponsored by Redbridge Council which secured grants from both the Greater London Authority (GLA) and TfL to support the scheme with a contribution also coming from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The council developed the outline design for the building with architects Landolt and Brown, who were behind the award-winning redevelopment of Hackney Wick station.