Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

PUBLISHED: 15:22 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 January 2019

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Archant

Network Rail has “major” safety concerns about the 42-storey tower planned for the former Bodgers site.

As well as worries about the weight of the proposed development on the train bridge in Station Road, Ilford, the company said the electromagnetic fields produced by its overhead electric line must be risk assessed to ensure residents are not adversely affected.

Network Rail also flagged up a whole host of other potential track operational issues if Bodgers is demolished and highlighted the risk of balconies being built above a live track.

“Any lighting associated with the development (including vehicle lights) must not interfere with the sighting of signalling apparatus and/or train driver vision on approaching rains,” said Benjamin Medlock, Network Rail, town planning technician.

“The location and colour of lights must not give rise to the potential for confusion with the signalling arrangements on the railway.”

The Met Police also gave feedback and said they could not support the plans without “further dialogue”.

However, Pc Ruari Robertson did provide a list of thinking points for the developers to consider.

“We recommend that the planting and street furniture installed around the site does not compromise the natural and informal surveillance that is available,” he said.

“Furthermore it should not be of a design that could promote anti-social behaviour or its use as a place of concealment for drugs or weapons.

“We recommend that the proposed brick relief is designed in such a way that it does not form a climbing/scaling aid to the face of the building”.

Pc Robertson also flagged up that the doors on the building present an “inherent security risk” and if the mechanism is not “re-engaged after use” it could mean the doors don’t lock properly.

The developers have been approached for comment and will be providing a statement this afternoon

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

PD Frank and PC Smith. Photo: BTP

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you spotted crime-fighting dogs on your train in Ilford?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Still: We matched Orient in the first half

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Redfern relieved after watching Woodford leave it late to beat Stowmarket

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wetherall wants Redbridge to put Stow defeat behind them

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists