Number of electric vehicles in Redbridge up 75%, new Department for Transport figures show

Electric cars are becoming more popular. Picture: David Parry/PA PA/Press Association Images

Redbridge is jumping (or should that be driving) on board the green revolution after the number of plug-in vehicles increased by three quarters in the space of a year.

Figures released by the Department for Transport show that the borough has one of the biggest rises in the county, with more residents than ever purchasing electric cars, vans and hybrid cars.

At the end of 2017, there were only 276 registered plug-in vehicles, but this figure leapt to 482 by December 2018.

Going back even further, in 2013, Redbridge only had 15 registered electric cars which shows how much progress the industry has made in a short amount of time.

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, said he is really pleased with the uptake in the borough.

“We are continuing to roll out electric vehicle charging points across Redbridge to support electric car users,” he said.

“I am pleased that we were one of the first to install them as part of the pan London scheme.”

“These measures alongside that of ULEZ and local action will help us have a greener future in Redbridge.”

Over the past few years, manufacturers have increased the range of their vehicles, and prices have fallen, helping fuel the rise in environmentally friendly vehicles.

The latest Nissan Leaf, the UK's most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

Over the next year, BP will install charging points at its petrol stations, following Shell's roll-out in 2017.

Dyson has also said it plans to release an electric car by 2020.

Wanstead Village representative, Councillor Jo Blackman added: “It is great to see such a significant increase in the ownership of electric cars in Redbridge.

“Sustainable forms of transport, including electric cars, are crucial to tackle the climate emergency and air pollution crisis.

“I hope the introduction of electric charging points across the borough will encourage even more people to move away from diesel and petrol cars.”

One advantage electric car users have over other vehicles is that they do not have to pay road tax, as they do not release any emissions, however, the government reduced the maximum discount electric car buyers could get from £4,500 to £3,500 in November 2018.

The total number of vehicles registered to households in the borough is 116,205.

