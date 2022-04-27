Redbridge Conservatives leader outlines election promises

Freezing council tax and scrapping the borough's leadership model are among Conservative plans if elected in Redbridge.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Redbridge Conservatives leader Linda Huggett outlined her party’s manifesto promises ahead of the local elections on May 5.

This includes carrying out “full consultations” with residents when plans that affect them, such as traffic schemes, developments and community hubs are proposed.

It also includes a promise to “scrap” the current executive model, where most key decisions can be made by the leadership without needing approval in a full council meeting.

She said: “We don’t decide what you should do and should be doing, it’s your freedom to choose what you want to do.

“We fought so many wars to continue our freedoms; to have a fairer, more open and more transparent society.

“I think that, as Conservatives, we have this feeling of community and what it stands for.”

Ms Huggett, a retired property solicitor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she has lived in Monkhams ward for 24 years.

She became the Conservative group leader in Redbridge in 2018 after serving as mayor for a year.

Promising to freeze council tax next year if elected, she said the Conservatives are about “spending money sensibly and efficiently.”

She promised to bring back “genuine” local forums where residents can meet council leadership face-to-face to discuss neighbourhood issues.

Since the pandemic, local forums have been held online, usually in a one-way format, featuring leader Jas Athwal answering written questions that have been filtered by council officer.

Mr Athwal has now promised in-person local forums are “going to happen” this year.

The Conservative manifesto also promises to “bring back the right” for residents to speak at cabinet and planning meetings.

At the moment, members of public attending cabinet meetings are only allowed to speak or ask questions about topics that are relevant to a decision or report being discussed.

Another local Conservative promise is bringing in a 24-hour anti-social behaviour helpline.

Redbridge Council has been approached for comment on the right to public participation at council meetings.