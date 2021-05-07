News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Election 2021: Live updates for London Assembly, Loxford and Seven Kings

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 10:06 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 10:56 AM May 7, 2021
A ballot box during a UK election. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Check out our liveblog for the latest updates from the count at ExCeL - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The results are almost in for the local elections 2021. 

Ilford residents will be particularly awaiting three results to be announced - for the Havering and Redbridge Geater London Authority seat and by-elections in Loxford and Seven Kings.

Check out our liveblog to keep up to date as the counting gets underway.

Local Election
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People take part in coronavirus surge testing on Clapham Common, south London. Thousands of resident

Coronavirus

Surge testing after two new cases of South African variant found

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
An 18-year-old boy has been stabbed in Quarles Park Road, Chadwell Heath. 

Crime

Teen stabbed in Chadwell Heath

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Ruthba Amin calls Ramadan a celebration and is looking forward to having a big community meal once Covid is behind us. 

People

Ramadan 2021: Ilford mum on enjoying daily fast

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Beal High School Redbridge April 28 2021

Education News | Video

'I'd rather be teaching' - Sick pay strike continues at high school

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus