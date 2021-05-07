Election 2021: Live updates for London Assembly, Loxford and Seven Kings

Published: 10:06 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM May 7, 2021

Check out our liveblog for the latest updates from the count at ExCeL - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The results are almost in for the local elections 2021.

Ilford residents will be particularly awaiting three results to be announced - for the Havering and Redbridge Geater London Authority seat and by-elections in Loxford and Seven Kings.

Check out our liveblog to keep up to date as the counting gets underway.