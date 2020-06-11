Neighbour rescues elderly man from Woodford Green flat fire
PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 11 June 2020
An elderly man was rescued from a fire which broke out in his flat today.
Neighbour Steven Garrett leapt into action to rescue the 73-year-old from the fire in Liston Way, Woodford Green.
Mr Garrett, 63, made the quick decision to pull the pensioner out of the fire – which was reportedly started by a chip pan fryer – while the London Fire Brigade were on their way to the scene at around 2pm.
Mr Garrett’s wife Ann said: “All I can tell you is what he was told by the fire chief – that if he hadn’t pulled him out then the guy would have been dead.”
The Recorder has contacted the London Fire Brigade for comment.
