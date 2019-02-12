Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Eight people flee Chadwell Heath flat fire

PUBLISHED: 10:06 26 February 2019

Firefighters were called to Avenue Road in Chadwell Heath on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters were called to Avenue Road in Chadwell Heath on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Four people were led to safety in breathing apparatus by firefighters when a blaze broke out in a Chadwell Heath flat at the weekend.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Avenue Road at 8.34am on Saturday, February 23.

Part of a ground floor flat had been damaged in the fire.

An LFB spokesman confirmed four people were led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and a further four people left the property before crews arrived.

Crews from Ilford Fire Station had the situation under control by 9.05am.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Newbury Park crossbow death: Man denies murder of pregnant ex-wife

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik

Eight people flee Chadwell Heath flat fire

Firefighters were called to Avenue Road in Chadwell Heath on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge has third highest proportion of people with Type 2 diabetes in London

A nurse giving a patient a diabetes test. Photo: PA

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists