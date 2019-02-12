Eight people flee Chadwell Heath flat fire
PUBLISHED: 10:06 26 February 2019
Archant
Four people were led to safety in breathing apparatus by firefighters when a blaze broke out in a Chadwell Heath flat at the weekend.
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Avenue Road at 8.34am on Saturday, February 23.
Part of a ground floor flat had been damaged in the fire.
An LFB spokesman confirmed four people were led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and a further four people left the property before crews arrived.
Crews from Ilford Fire Station had the situation under control by 9.05am.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.