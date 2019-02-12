Eight people flee Chadwell Heath flat fire

Firefighters were called to Avenue Road in Chadwell Heath on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Four people were led to safety in breathing apparatus by firefighters when a blaze broke out in a Chadwell Heath flat at the weekend.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Avenue Road at 8.34am on Saturday, February 23.

Part of a ground floor flat had been damaged in the fire.

An LFB spokesman confirmed four people were led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and a further four people left the property before crews arrived.

Crews from Ilford Fire Station had the situation under control by 9.05am.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.