Woodford Green school showcases community's culinary history in new cookbook
A school in Woodford Green has published a Community Cookbook to raise money for local charities.
Students, staff and parents at Woodbridge High School in St Barnabas Road all contributed recipes to produce the book.
It includes a collection of starters, mains and desserts from a diverse range of heritages and cultures.
Families contributed not only a recipe and image of their chosen dish, but also the story behind it, giving insight into the community’s culinary history.
All funds will go to support the school’s charities, which are Haven House, Clowns in the Sky, Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund, ELHAP and Boxing4Life.
The idea for a book was first mooted in January 2021 during lockdown, when financial support for these charities was in short supply.
It took six months to collect, organise and publish the recipes, which can now be bought from the school for £10.
