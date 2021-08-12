GCSE results day 2021: Woodbridge GCSE results 'nothing short of a triumph' says head
The headteacher at Woodbridge High School has called his pupils’ GCSE and Cambridge National results “nothing short of a triumph” after dealing with a year of disruption.
Steve Hogan, headteacher at the school in St Barnabas Road, Woodford, said he was “immensely proud” of the cohort’s achievement.
He said that the year 11 students had seen “more disruption to their education than any I have known" and praised their hard work during remote learning and after the school reopened.
He said: “I am so pleased that so many have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage in their lives.
“What they have achieved today is a testament to their hard work nothing short of a triumph.”
Of particular note were Ela Chouhan, who achieved ten grade 9s; Kishan Patel, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8; and Yusuf Hussain, who achieved eight grade 9s and two 8s.
He also thanked the staff for their work to support the pupils.
The majority of pupils will be continuing their studies at Woodbridge’s Sixth Form in September, with enrolment taking place today and tomorrow.