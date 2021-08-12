Published: 2:25 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM August 12, 2021

The headteacher at Woodbridge High School has called his pupils’ GCSE and Cambridge National results “nothing short of a triumph” after dealing with a year of disruption.

Steve Hogan, headteacher at the school in St Barnabas Road, Woodford, said he was “immensely proud” of the cohort’s achievement.

He said that the year 11 students had seen “more disruption to their education than any I have known" and praised their hard work during remote learning and after the school reopened.

READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

He said: “I am so pleased that so many have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage in their lives.

Ela Chouhan, who achieved ten grade 9s - Credit: Woodbridge High School

“What they have achieved today is a testament to their hard work nothing short of a triumph.”

You may also want to watch:

Of particular note were Ela Chouhan, who achieved ten grade 9s; Kishan Patel, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8; and Yusuf Hussain, who achieved eight grade 9s and two 8s.

READ MORE: A Level results 2021: How will results be graded

Kishan Patel, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8 - Credit: Woodbridge High School

He also thanked the staff for their work to support the pupils.

The majority of pupils will be continuing their studies at Woodbridge’s Sixth Form in September, with enrolment taking place today and tomorrow.