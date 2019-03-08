Valentines High students celebrate Black History Month
PUBLISHED: 17:35 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 05 November 2019
Archant
Students at an Ilford high school celebrated Black History Month by showcasing their talent and raised more than £1k for charity.
Valentines High School, Cranbrook Road, held a Breaking Barriers Black History Month Showcase with 200 people attending, that featured spoken word and musical performances from staff, students and rapper Kule T from MN8.
You may also want to watch:
More than £1,000 was raised for The Sickle Cell Society, a charity that supports people affected by the condition to improve their overall quality of life.
Kule T said: "There was such a lovely sense of community amongst the students and teachers. I felt honoured to watch the kids transform from rehearsals through their performance on stage and it was truly brilliant."
The school's Black History Month project manager Suzette McLean added she was proud to work in a school, where even though there is a predominantly Asian student population, they still understand the value and importance of celebrating Black History Month.