Valentines High students celebrate Black History Month

PUBLISHED: 17:35 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 05 November 2019

Kule T performing at VHS Black History Month Showcase. Picture: VHS

Students at an Ilford high school celebrated Black History Month by showcasing their talent and raised more than £1k for charity.

Valentines High School, Cranbrook Road, held a Breaking Barriers Black History Month Showcase with 200 people attending, that featured spoken word and musical performances from staff, students and rapper Kule T from MN8.

More than £1,000 was raised for The Sickle Cell Society, a charity that supports people affected by the condition to improve their overall quality of life.

Kule T said: "There was such a lovely sense of community amongst the students and teachers. I felt honoured to watch the kids transform from rehearsals through their performance on stage and it was truly brilliant."

Janelle McFarlane performing at VHS Black History Month Showcase. Picture: VHSJanelle McFarlane performing at VHS Black History Month Showcase. Picture: VHS

The school's Black History Month project manager Suzette McLean added she was proud to work in a school, where even though there is a predominantly Asian student population, they still understand the value and importance of celebrating Black History Month.

