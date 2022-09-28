School's new head on helping families affected by cost-of-living crisis

An Ilford secondary school's new headteacher has outlined how it is helping pupils and their families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Fiona Stone started her role at The Ursuline Academy Ilford, in Morland Road, at the beginning of this school year.

She comes from La Sainte Union Catholic School in Camden where she was deputy head for ten years.

Ms Stone told the Recorder: "I'm very lucky to have been appointed to this post because I feel it is the right post at the right time at the right school for me."

She explained that one of her immediate priorities is ensuring a smooth transition into her leadership.

"It's not about making dramatic, sweeping changes or coming in with a philosophy or agenda. It's about responding to the school community as it is and seeing what tweaks and marginal gains there are."

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to affect many, Ms Stone said staff have had safeguarding training to spot the signs of children affected.

The school has also re-opened its breakfast club, which has not ran since before the Covid pandemic.

Ms Stone explained plans are also being put in place to make sure families who are struggling can talk to the school and see what help can be offered.

She said: "It's about us understanding where we are in the community and how we can help our families because they are our wider community."

Increased energy prices have been a key feature of the current crisis, but the headteacher revealed this was something the school had budgeted for.

She said she was hopeful the government will introduce support for schools "so that we don't have to absorb those costs ourselves".

"There is an opportunity cost because if you are spending extra thousands of extra pounds on energy, you're not spending it on teaching and learning resources."

She has taken over the leadership of a school which was rated as 'good' by education regulator Ofsted at its last inspection in 2021.

But Ms Stone said trying to reach outstanding was like "the tail wagging the dog".

"This school has all the key ingredients and all the potential to achieve an Ofsted outstanding.

"But I'm not one of those headteachers that is pursuing Ofsted as a target in itself."

Ms Stone said the school bucked the national trend at this year's A-levels with the number of A-A* grades doubling to 44 per cent compared to figures in 2019.

"Another reason why it is evolution not revolution - there isn't a need for dramatic improvement," she added.