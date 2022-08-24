News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'World-class' university set to open Ilford campus

Michael Cox

Published: 10:02 AM August 24, 2022
The council's offices at Lynton House, Ilford. Picture: Google Streetview

Lynton House, Ilford is set to house a university campus on its 12th floor - Credit: Google

Ilford is set to host one of the country's leading universities, Redbridge Council has announced.

Queen Mary University of London is to open a satellite campus for teaching medicine at Lynton House, the authority said.

Teaching is expected to start there next year.

Queen Mary is among the prestigious Russell Group universities alongside the likes of Oxford and Cambridge.

Professor Anthony Warrens, dean for education at Queen Mary’s faculty of medicine and dentistry, said: “We are delighted to expand our world-leading medical education to Ilford.

"This new campus will provide even more space for our medical students to grow and learn and is a welcome addition to our excellent medical facilities.”

Lynton House is a council building and the authority said Queen Mary had taken "a long-term lease" for space on the 12th floor.

According to a council spokesperson, it will enable medical students to learn in the classroom and a mock ward environment.

Jas Athwal at Redbridge Town Hall

Council leader Jas Athwal said the Ilford campus will "open up doors" for Redbridge youngsters - Credit: LDRS/Josh Mellor

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of the council, said: “Having a world-class university in the heart of Ilford opens up doors for young people across Redbridge, giving them the opportunity to follow their dreams closer to home."




