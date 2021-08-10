News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A Level results 2021: Trinity Catholic High School sends three pupils to Cambridge

Published: 5:44 PM August 10, 2021   
Headteacher Dr Paul Doherty OBE, headteacher at Trinity Catholic High School

Pupils at Trinity Catholic High School celebrated their A Level results today. 

More than 200 pupils at the voluntary aided school in Woodford Green gained a place at a UK university this year, with three gaining entry to Cambridge University. 

The school had an A*-A pass rate of 35.7 per cent and an A*-C pass rate of 88.1pc. 

Twelve pupils at the school achieved three or four A* grades, while 74 attained grades of AAB or higher. 

Headteacher Dr Paul Doherty OBE said: “These outstanding results are a reflection of the tremendous endeavours that have taken place within our school community over the past year.  

“Our students have worked extremely hard in the most trying of circumstances to achieve magnificent grades. We are extremely proud of them and wish them well for their futures." 

Director of Sixth Form, Margaret Keegan, added: “Our students have worked extremely hard and we are extremely proud of them. They deserve their success. We offer congratulations and good luck to all of them.” 

