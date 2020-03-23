Search

Advanced search

Top tips to keep young minds across Redbridge educated, entertained and connected during coronavirus self-isolation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 March 2020

Redbridge Council has put out advice for parents to keep their children engaged and educated during self-isolation. Picture: PA/Martin Rickett

Redbridge Council has put out advice for parents to keep their children engaged and educated during self-isolation. Picture: PA/Martin Rickett

PA Wire/PA Images

On the first full week of schools being closed Redbridge Council has put out tips for parents to keep children educated, entertained and connected to family and friends while indoors.

Try to keep a routine going:

If you have little ones, try creating a routine for them. Even a simple one that gives a time for getting up, meals, snacks and activities can help maintain structure for young children each day.

Don’t forget to plan in a break for yourself when you schedule in some free play or screen time for the kids!

If you have older children help them create a daily / weekly timetable that follows the subjects they would at school. They may be given online learning to complete.

If your son/daughter gets stuck on a topic, see if you can offer practical solutions, such as finding a website with further information. If the school has the option available, encourage your child to email their teachers if they need help that you can’t provide.

Stay connected to extended family even if you are stuck indoors:

Help keep grandparents, extended family, friends and children connected to each other without placing anyone at risk. Humans are social beings, we just need to find a different way to go about it!

Get children talking on the phone to family and friends. Your mobile phone plan may include free minutes – now is the time to use it!

Set-up family or friends WhatsApp groups and use it to share pictures, stories and video clips. You can use it as a tool to bring people together, without being near each other.

Grandparents and children will be missing their quality time together. If everyone has video enabled phones, laptops or iPads, why not get grandparents to read a bedtime story to the little ones via video call? And if they’re not video enabled, get them to read a story over the phone and put it on speakerphone.

You may also want to watch:

If you’re self-isolating as a family, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring out the board games. You can use your time together to keep strengthening those family bonds through play, such as family arts and crafts projects. How about creating a poster together with your children exploring your family tree and cultural backgrounds?

Get creative with learning:

Your child’s school may already have provided you with access to resources for online learning, but here are some creative and fun ways to boost learning at home.

Practice writing by making cards with messages inside, or writing short letters. These can then be posted to family, such as grandparents who are self-isolating, to keep those connections going.

Cook up some tasty treats while learning about maths. It’s a great way to learn phrases like “more than” or “less than” by weighing out ingredients. You could also use different shape cookie cutters to learn the names of various shapes.

Tap into the mad scientist in you! There are some fantastic examples online of simple but dazzling experiments that can be done at home with household items. Perfect for curious minds

Set budding engineers a project with Lego.

There are also many fantastic free online resources to support learning:

www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies

https://www.khanacademy.org/

https://www.oxfordowl.co.uk/

https://www.phonicsplay.co.uk/

Most Read

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Tesco Toxic Towers

Panic buying has led to empty shelves in supermarkets Picture: Sherif El-Alfy

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Heritage: Essex speak – dialect or language?

St Andrew’s School and teaching staff in Romford in about 1900. The school was also known as the London Road National School. Picture: Brian Evans

Most Read

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Tesco Toxic Towers

Panic buying has led to empty shelves in supermarkets Picture: Sherif El-Alfy

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Heritage: Essex speak – dialect or language?

St Andrew’s School and teaching staff in Romford in about 1900. The school was also known as the London Road National School. Picture: Brian Evans

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Redbridge libraries to close but parks remain open

Parks will remain open but children's play equipment will be out of bounds. Picture: Redbridge Council

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Dagenham & Redbridge offer to help elderly and vulnerable people during coronavirus measures

Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O’s crash out of UltimateQuaranTeam tournament in the first round

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24