'No child goes hungry': Hainault school launches free breakfast club

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:20 PM October 13, 2021   
Pupils at the Forest Academy

Pupils at The Forest Academy - Credit: The Forest Academy

A Hainault school has started a free breakfast club. 

Open to all students, The Forest Academy club will be supervised by staff at the secondary school in Harbourer Road. 

Activities and spaces to complete homework and revision will also be provided. 

School principal Will Mackintosh said: “This breakfast club is part of our commitment at The Forest Academy to ensure all students can start the day with a healthy breakfast and to ensure that no child goes hungry. 

“This is part of our commitment to serving our local community, providing for our students’ wider development and tackling ‘hidden hunger’. 

"Students can also join our very popular daily cooking clubs at lunchtime, so that as well as accessing breakfast clubs, they can develop their cooking skills and learn how to make nutritious meals."

The breakfast club is being run in association with Family Action and the National School Breakfast Programme. 

