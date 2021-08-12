Published: 1:00 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM August 12, 2021

The entire year 11 cohort at The Forest Academy will continue into post-16 education after receiving their GCSE and Vocational Level 2 exam results today.

Will Mackintosh, principal at the Hainault-based academy, said the results were “thoroughly deserved” and thanked staff for working “tirelessly” to support students through the grading process.

He said: “There were wonderful scenes of delight and celebration when the students collected their results this morning.

“All of the students should be really proud of their achievements – they have been a pleasure to work with, and are a credit to themselves, their families and the whole Forest Academy community.”

Nichita Condorachi, who received 7-9 grades in all his subjects, said his teachers had been “amazing” and that they “help everyone, no matter what their challenges”.

Forest Academy student Nichita Condorachi will be going to study at the Beal Sixth Form, which is part of the same multi-academy trust as the Forest Academy. - Credit: The Forest Academy

The majority of year 11 will stay at Beal for sixth form, either at The Forest Academy or Beal High School campus. The rest of the year group will go onto apprenticeships or local colleges.

The school offered particular congratulations to Mike Malik, who achieved 7 grade 8s, Mariyah Rahman who achieved 6 grade 9s, and Theebiga Vilvarajah who achieved 6 qualifications at grade 8 or 9.