Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 25 June 2019

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Archant

A nursery in Ilford has been told by Ofsted it Requires Improvement.

The director of Tamba Day Nursery, in Mansfield Road, said she was "extremely disappointed" with the judgement, but improvements were already being made in the areas identified during the inspection.

The nursery, previously rated Good, was visited by Ofsted on May 31.

Joanna Wilkinson, Ofsted inspector, said: "Teaching is variable across the setting. Some staff have a limited understanding of the learning and development requirements and how to implement them to extend children's learning and ensure that children are challenged sufficiently well. This has an impact on children's progress."

In her report, Ms Wilkinson added: "Some staff in the pre-school room lack sufficient skills to manage children's challenging behaviour effectively.

"Strategies adopted are not consistently followed by all staff, leaving children unable to develop a consistent understanding of the expectations of positive behaviour."

You may also want to watch:

But she said staff are friendly, caring and approachable, commenting that they provide a "welcoming and well-resourced learning environment".

Staff also promote children's language and communication skills well, and help children who speak English as an additional language communicate their needs and interests by signing with their hands, and teaching them new words.

Sheila Poinoosawmy, nursery director, said: "We are extremely disappointed with the Requires Improvement judgement we have received.

"We do not believe that this is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment the staff at our nursery puts into the running of Tamba.

"However, we have taken the feedback on board and are thriving to make improvements to ensure that children are meeting their full potential.

"The actions addressed in the report have already been identified by the management team and actions were already in place during the inspection. However, in order for these actions to have an impact it takes time to embed these consistently.

"It is now our aim to support of staff and ensure they are confident and have the skills required to fulfil their roles and responsibilities.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our parents for their positive feedback during the inspection and to thank our dedicated team in all their handwork and commitment."

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Council issues 150 fines to rogue landlords in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Majority of readers against Tesco Goodmayes redevelopment plans

Campaigners outside Tesco Goodmayes on June 11. Picture: Habiba Alli

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Two men charged with murder after fire near A406 in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Council issues 150 fines to rogue landlords in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Majority of readers against Tesco Goodmayes redevelopment plans

Campaigners outside Tesco Goodmayes on June 11. Picture: Habiba Alli

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford captain Tavarasa delighted with team effort in Chingford win

Akash Raji of Ilford hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers Dobson is eager to play at the highest level

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

New adult education centre opens in Ilford with ribbon cutting

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists