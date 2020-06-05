Search

Seven Kings School hand delivering 1,500 books to students

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Staff members at Seven Kings School are hand delivering books to each student. Picture: Seven Kings School

Staff at Seven Kings School are delivering almost 1,500 books to students as part of their Big Reading Push.

The school in Ley Street, Ilford, has received 1,327 books and staff will be popping each student’s chosen books – up to three – through their letterbox.

The Big Reading Push initiative was launched by deputy head Debbie Emmanuel and assistant head Nicole Ranson to encourage every student to read for 20-30 minutes a day.

Inside each book there is a postcard on which pupils are asked to complete a book review and bring it back to school when it re-opens.

The school is also organising online book clubs and read-alongs with teachers.

All school departments will be involved in the initiative.

In addition every fortnight on a Friday it will be holding Drop Everything and Read Day, where online learning of different subjects will pause and the whole school will focus on reading.

