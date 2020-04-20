Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 20 April 2020

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Archant

Seven Kings School is working hard to help aid hospitals and social care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ley Street-based school have already provided 300 visors to hospitals and another 300 for Redbridge’s social care.

Head of DT, Gurpal Thiara, said: “My department really wanted to do something useful for the community, and Jane Waters, the head, was immediately supportive.

You may also want to watch:

“We were humbled by the response we got when we dropped them off and are glad this team effort has paid off.”

Cllr Athwal, who helped pick up the visors, said: “I have been absolutely blown away by the kindness, compassion and dedication of the staff at our local schools who have gone above and beyond to help our NHS staff and care workers.

“I also want to thank staff at Woodbridge and Bancroft’s school who have been working hard to create additional PPE for frontline staff.

“The generosity and thoughtfulness of all those across Redbridge making PPE will not be forgotten.”

Cllr Kam Rai added: “It’s been humbling to see the number Redbridge residents getting in touch wanting to help make a difference, we will get through this together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes paid to King George Hospital worker thought to have died of coronavirus

King George Hospital radiology support worker Amrik Bamotra suspected to have died of coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes paid to King George Hospital worker thought to have died of coronavirus

King George Hospital radiology support worker Amrik Bamotra suspected to have died of coronavirus. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School
Drive 24