Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Seven Kings School is working hard to help aid hospitals and social care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ley Street-based school have already provided 300 visors to hospitals and another 300 for Redbridge’s social care.

Head of DT, Gurpal Thiara, said: “My department really wanted to do something useful for the community, and Jane Waters, the head, was immediately supportive.

“We were humbled by the response we got when we dropped them off and are glad this team effort has paid off.”

Cllr Athwal, who helped pick up the visors, said: “I have been absolutely blown away by the kindness, compassion and dedication of the staff at our local schools who have gone above and beyond to help our NHS staff and care workers.

“I also want to thank staff at Woodbridge and Bancroft’s school who have been working hard to create additional PPE for frontline staff.

“The generosity and thoughtfulness of all those across Redbridge making PPE will not be forgotten.”

Cllr Kam Rai added: “It’s been humbling to see the number Redbridge residents getting in touch wanting to help make a difference, we will get through this together.”