Children take part in air action day

Redbridge viewed from the Redbridge Cycle Centre showing a veil of pollution. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Primary school children will hammer home the importance of clean air in an assembly in front of MPs, the Mayor and councillors.

Children from Glade Primary School will host the event on June 6, at which children from several other schools will deliver presentations.

The assembly comes after Redbridge air pollution levels were found to be more than four times the legal limit around Fullwell Cross Library over the early May bank holiday.

The readings were used to support calls for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emissions Zone to be extended to include Redbridge.

The event will showcase the results of a three-year-long project known as Redbridge Air Action, with schools at the heart of the scheme.

The children will tell the adults present of the need for and their right to clean air and the dangers associated with high pollution levels, particularly for young people.

The project has been funded by the Greater London Assembly and supported by Transport for London to:

reduce child exposure to poor air quality

increase walking, cycling and the use of public transport in the borough

reduce the number of car trips to and from schools

A spokesman for the scheme said: "Air pollution harms not only the environment but also people's health and wellbeing; it can cause serious health problems and reduce quality of life.

"Poor air quality impacts most on vulnerable people such as the elderly, young children and those with heart and lung problems, causing respiratory disorders and aggravating asthma.

"Raising awareness of air pollution can help protect those most vulnerable to the associated health impacts and help adapt their behaviour by making lifestyle changes to reduce exposure."

Children involved in the project investigated local air pollution levels around their schools and presented their findings to the borough's school community.

The schools participating over the three-year project were:

Year 1: Downshall Primary, Aldborough Primary, Isaac Newton Academy, Churchfields Infants' and Junior Schools and Woodbridge High School.

Year 2: Redbridge Primary, Beal High School, Mayespark Primary, Mayfield School, Oakdale Infant and Junior schools

Year 3: Glade Primary, Parkhill Junior School, Caterham High School, Clore Tikva Primary, Kantor King Solomon High School.

Wes Streeting MP for Ilford North, the new Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, Redbridge Council's cabinet member for children and young people Cllr Elaine Norman will all attend the assembly.

Representatives from Public Health, Smarter Travel and TfL's Youth Travel Ambassador team will also be there and will give speeches.

A statement from Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, will be read out on the day and there will be a discussion of the Redbridge Council Environmental Health team's air quality action plan consultation.

The assembly will begin at 1.30pm but before that, from 11am the primary school pupils will be taking part in a treasure hunt quiz at Hurstleigh Gardens Open Space before walking back to Glade Primary School in a parade with banners.