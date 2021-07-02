News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

Ofsted judges school's safeguarding 'effective' following improvements

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:45 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 3:03 PM July 2, 2021
Aerial view of Atam Academy

Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath will keep its 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating after an inspection found it had improved safeguarding. - Credit: Google Maps

Ofsted has judged safeguarding to be 'effective' at a school in Chadwell Heath where it had previously raised concerns.

The education watchdog returned to Atam Academy earlier this month after a monitoring visit in November 2020 found the Sikh denomination free school’s safeguarding practices to be ineffective. 

Executive headteacher David Martin was appointed following the November report and he has compiled a safeguarding action plan and introduced new systems and record-keeping procedures. 

Mr Martin said: “We are extremely pleased Ofsted have recognised the efforts made to ensure safeguarding is now effective at the school.  

“The school has worked very hard to build a strong reputation in the local community and achieve the outstanding judgment it richly deserved.  

“As a school we will continue to provide the world class education our family and community deserve.” 

You may also want to watch:

In their monitoring visit last year, Ofsted had found that trust leaders at the school did not have a strong enough understanding of safeguarding and did not oversee day-to-day safeguarding practice effectively. 

Inspectors also found that the school’s single central record, while generally compliant, was missing “a couple” of section 128 checks, which check the names of individuals who are barred from managing schools. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  2. 2 Ilford educator wins teacher of the year at Tes Awards 2021
  3. 3 Seven Kings triple stabbing: September date set for full inquest hearing
  1. 4 Martial arts event in Goodmayes Park to teach teens self-defence
  2. 5 Iain Duncan Smith: 'Do not dismiss local opinion on development'
  3. 6 CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford
  4. 7 Santander 'to close' Harold Hill and Dagenham branches
  5. 8 Ofsted judges school's safeguarding 'effective' following improvements
  6. 9 Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres
  7. 10 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?

Prior to the inspection, Redbridge Council officers had been "prevented from carrying out their duties and were asked to leave" and in another visit reported "a lack of access to key documents." 

Khalsa Academies Trust, which runs the school, disputed this and has also accused the council of “conspiring” with former staff in an attempt to dismantle it.

The council said the claims were "baseless".

Ofsted's review this month found that the school had successfully improved its practices, with the report saying: "Safeguarding is effective."

It maintains the ‘Outstanding’ rating it achieved in 2019, at least until a section 5 inspection - where inspectors make a full range of judgements on the school's effectiveness - can be made.

The inspection report said: “Leaders have identified ways to promote safeguarding, including pupils' awareness of how to keep themselves safe from harm, across the curriculum.   

“Pupils said that they feel safe in school and know where and how to access support in and outside school.  

“Trustees and members of the local advisory body are knowledgeable about the school’s safeguarding processes and understand their statutory responsibilities.” 

Education News
Chadwell Heath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Business owner Adam Jackson with his 2019 McLaren 600 LT Spider 

Transport for London

TfL admits wrongly charging supercar driver almost £1k in emission fees

Daniel Gayne

person
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Redbridge and Barking

Daniel Gayne

person
Cranbrook Road, Ilford

Crime

Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
crime scene

Knife Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over Chadwell Heath stabbing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon