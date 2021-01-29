Redbridge students get virtual tour of Parliament and question MP

Published: 5:58 PM January 29, 2021

Students from Caterham and Oaks Park High School took a virtual tour of Parliament and grilled MP Wes Streeting. - Credit: PA/Tom Barnes

Redbridge students took a virtual tour of the Houses of Parliament and grilled MP Wes Streeting during a workshop.

Students from Caterham and Oaks Park High School learned the history of Parliament, the House of Lords, what MPs do and how laws are made during the Parliament Diversity Day held on January 21.

The workshop was followed by a live question and answer session with the MP for Ilford North.

Students questioned Mr Streeting over how MPs have supported their constituents during the pandemic and the impact of Brexit.

A 13-year-old student from Caterham said she learned a lot and it made her much more interested about how democracy and politics works and impacts our lives.

Mr Streeting said he was delighted to get a virtual visit from the budding politicians particularly since Covid has made school visits so difficult in the last year.

He said: "The students demonstrated an impressive understanding on so many issues like Brexit, schools and the pandemic and asked me some challenging questions."