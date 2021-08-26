More than 200 Redbridge pupils offered faith schools against top preference

Published: 5:49 PM August 26, 2021

Almost 30 children in Redbridge will go to faith secondary schools this year which their families had not chosen as an option at all - Credit: PA

More than 200 secondary school pupils in Redbridge have been assigned to faith schools against their parents’ top preferences this year, according to figures.

Research by the National Secular Society (NSS) found that 235 children in the borough will go to faith schools, despite their parents having listed a non-faith option as their top preference.

This represents more than six per cent of total applicants for secondary school places in Redbridge – the eighth highest in England.

The figure includes 206 pupils whose parents listed a faith school as a lower priority preference, while 29 children will go to faith schools which their families had not chosen as an option at all.

National Secular Society head of education Alastair Lichten said: “It shouldn’t be acceptable for families’ right to freedom of religion and belief to be undermined when they simply want their children to go to community schools which educate children from all faiths.”

The statistics were released as part of a national research project, which found that 20,000 pupils across the country had been assigned to faith schools against their families’ top preferences.

Redbridge Council have been contacted for comment.