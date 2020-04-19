Search

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 April 2020

Newbury Park Primary School

Archant

More than 97 per cent of Redbridge primary age children have been offered a place at their chosen school.

Despite an increase in the number of children applying for primary school places this year, nine out of 10 have been given a place in their first or second choice school in Redbridge.

A total of 82.24 per cent gained their first choice, while 9.54pc were offered their second choice place – higher than the London average of 7.59pc.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “School places in Redbridge are in high demand because of the excellent education we’re fortunate to be able to offer young people.

“I’m pleased that this year, once again, we were able to offer so many children a place at one of their preferred schools.”

Council leader Jas Athwal added: “A good education can open up a whole host of opportunities for young people. I had a fantastic start in life as a pupil at Goodmayes Primary, and what is now Mayfield Secondary, so it is incredibly important to me that Redbridge keeps up our education standards.

“Our schools’ immense success and brilliant results are part of what makes Redbridge such an attractive place to live for young families. I’m really glad that despite the increasing demand for school places, so many children have been offered places at their preferred schools.”

Ninety-five per cent of Redbridge schools have been rated as Good or Outstanding by Ofsted.

