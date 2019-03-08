Redbridge Institute named overall provide of the year at prestigious national education awards

Students at Redbridge Institute of Adult Education celebrating their successes Archant

The Redbridge Institute of Adult Education has been named overall provider of the year at the Times Education Supplement’s Further Education Awards 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The adult and community learning provider in Redbridge was officially branded Fun by Ofsted in a recent inspection report.

Ofsted not only praised the level of entertainment at the institute, but also graded it Outstanding in all areas.

The judges of the Tes FE Awards 2019, one of the most prestigious educational awards in the country, stated: “This award recognises the adult and community learning provider that provides a high-quality curriculum with excellent student outcomes, reflected in strong recruitment and success rates.”

Redbridge Institute has over 4,000 students across 47 community settings in one of the most diverse boroughs in East London, and offers a range or courses from Maths and English, to Pottery and Jewellery making classes.

The proportion of the learners gaining qualifications has remained consistently high with over 91pc over the last three years.

A quarter of the learners at the institute have a Learning Disability or difficulty, and three out of five are studying at pre-entry level.

The sentiment shared by judges stated: “The institute proved you can put the fun back into learning.”

The institute's submission notes that staff are “fully involved in their own professional development.

Joni Cunningham, the principal, said: “There's no way you can succeed if you don't have brilliant staff like we have got, winning the overall provider of the year award was amazing for staff and they are just over the moon, it's recognition of their hard work.”

One learner studying English for speakers of other languages said: “It makes us more confident, we are not scared anymore in case someone asks us something in the shops. This is our country now; we have to learn the language, It is very important.”

Ms Cunningham added: “It's such an inclusive environment with a huge mix of people and respect for diversity.”

The judges describe Redbridge institute as a “great place for adults to learn”, adding: “Learners value their open and welcoming atmosphere which encourages a mix of different groups to work together.”