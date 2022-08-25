Redbridge GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

Students across Redbridge are set to receive their GCSE grades today (August 25), with results to be added to this page as they come in.

Various changes were introduced after two years of study disrupted by Covid, with this the first time exams were sat since the pandemic.

Grade boundaries are more lenient as a result. However, results are still expected to fall overall compared to record highs in 2021 - but remain up on 2019.

Students can pick up results from their schools anytime after 8am, with additional options to receive them via email or a call from a teacher.

For those who do not get the results they want, appeals and resits are available.

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk

Bancroft's

Celebrations for Bancroft's pupils picking up their GCSE results - Credit: Bancroft's

Eighteen pupils at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green achieved straight 9s - equivalent to A*s - as GCSE results were revealed.

Seventeen of these got ten 9s, with one even achieving 11 9s. The school labelled it a "phenomenal achievement".

More than half of all grades (52.4 per cent) were equivalent to A*s.

Head, Simon Marshall, said, “After all the trials, disruptions and uncertainties of the last few Covid-dominated years, they have managed to achieve an outstanding set of grades.

"Thanks, and congratulations, too, to our teachers and other staff who have worked so hard to support these students during their two-year courses.”

Oaks Park High School

Delight for Oaks Park High pupil Mahfuz Patwary - Credit: Oaks Park High School

The headteacher of Oaks Park High School in Newbury Park said pupils "should be proud" of their GCSE results.

Joanne Hamill said she was grateful for the work of staff at the school for inspiring and encouraging pupils to achieve their best.

There were 85 per cent of English grades at 9-4, while in maths 80pc of grades were in those boundaries.

Mahfuz Patwary achieved nine 9s and two 8s and will go on to study biology, chemistry, physics and maths at Oaks Park's sixth form.

A school spokesperson said: "This was an outstanding effort and is just one example of the many individual success stories from the cohort."

Ms Hamill added: “It is great to see so many of our students be able to progress onto the pathways to which they have aspired."

Beal High School

Beal High School's Maya Devsi - Credit: Jevon Harding

A third of Beal High School pupils achieved a grade 9 to 7 in both their English and maths GCSEs.

According to the school, 85 per cent of pupils achieved at least a 5 in English and maths, with all pupils securing progression routes into post-16 study.

Robert Laird, assistant headteacher, said: "I am extremely proud of our fantastic GCSE students and all the staff who teach and support them.

"Their hard work has paid off and we are celebrating our best ever GCSE results."

Maya Devsi achieved 9s in biology, chemistry, English literature, maths, physics and sociology, as well as four 8s.

She will continue her studies in the sixth form at Beal, taking biology, chemistry and maths.

Maya said: "My time at Beal has been fantastic so far and would like to thank all of the hard working staff who have supported me."

Beal High School head boy Zuhair Qureshi celebrates his GCSE results - Credit: Jevon Harding

Head boy Zuhair Qureshi achieved 9s in biology, chemistry, English language, English literature, maths and physics.

He also got two 8s and two 7s, and plans to study A-levels in economics, maths and politics at Beal.

The Forest Academy

The Forest Academy pupils collect their results - Credit: The Forest Academy

The Forest Academy is celebrating a 16 per cent increase in the number of pupils getting a Grade 5 or above in both English and maths compared to 2019, the last year exams were sat.

Among the Hainault school’s top achievers were Runisa Rashid, who earned nine GCSEs at 7 or above, and Dawson Bayley, who got seven at the same threshold. Both will be joining Beal Sixth Form to continue their education.

Runisa said: “I’m grateful for all of the teachers who helped and supported me to get here.”

Dawson added: “I am so happy – the school pushed me and allowed me to achieve my full potential – thank you to everyone at The Forest Academy.”

Will Mackintosh, the school's principal, said: “We are so proud of our students, who have performed exceptionally well in their exams this year. These rapid improvements are down to great teaching across the school and the students putting in hard work every day. They have been a pleasure to work with, and are a credit to themselves, their families and the Forest Academy community.

“We look forward to welcoming many of them back in September to the Beal 6th Form which is based at Forest Academy and Beal High School.”

Caterham High School

Caterham High School pupil Andreea Avram with headteacher Belinda Chapple - Credit: Tom Barnes

A teenager who was unable to speak a word of English when she joined Caterham High School four years ago has achieved a handful of top GCSE grades – including one 9.

Andreea Avram, 16, achieved a 9 in Russian, an 8 in business studies, and 7s in maths, French, history and art. She plans to join Caterham’s sixth form in September, where she’ll study for A Levels in economics, history and maths.

“I’m really pleased because I thought I’d get much lower grades,” said Andreea, who moved from Moldova in 2018.

“Exam season was very stressful, but I managed to get through it because of the amazing teachers at Caterham. Over these last four years, I have built strong relationships with the teachers, and they have been very supportive as I didn't have much English when I arrived.”

Although she was yet to break the news to her parents, Andreea said her mum would be “very happy.”

Belinda Chapple, head of school, Caterham High, added: “Andreea’s story represents what Caterham is all about — helping every child to thrive and prosper despite the challenges they face. Andreea worked incredibly hard, and it is fantastic to have her as part of the Caterham community.”

Fellow Caterham pupil Zaki Khan, from Woodford, achieved a stream of 7s and 8s and now plans to study for a T-Level in engineering at Havering College, Rainham, Essex, in September.

He is looking forward to a new adventure but said he “will definitely miss” his time at Caterham High.

“The teachers are great, and I’ve made some good connections,” Zaki continued. “My PE teacher, Mr Tinker, was fantastic and helped me to become the best version of myself.

“I used to be a bit of a troublemaker and was quite arrogant when I joined in Year 7, but he really helped guide me, and I’m very grateful to him.”

Caterham High School pupils receive their results - Credit: Tom Barnes

Ms Chapple said that despite the national dip in grades this year, Caterham managed to maintain the grades achieved in 2019.

She added: “In 2019, we saw a huge lift in grades and have managed to maintain those results this year, which is a big achievement for us.”

Woodbridge High School

L-R: Joy for Woodbridge High pupils Aizah Allidina, Anisa Chowdhery and Sophie Keen - Credit: Woodbridge High School

Almost a third of GCSE grades at Woodbridge High School in Woodford Green were grades 9-7 this year.

Results day at the school saw 31pc of grades at 9-7, the equivalent of A*-A grades under the previous system.

More than three quarters (76pc) of all students achieved grade 4 or better and 59pc grade 5 or better in both English and maths.

Isla Nangle achieved nine 9s and one 8, adding: “I’m really proud of my results and want to say a huge thank you to the school and all my teachers for their support."

The majority of Woodbridge pupils will be continuing at the school's sixth form in September, the school said.

Steven Hogan, headteacher at Woodbridge High, said: “Our year 11 students have yet again done us proud. They have experienced huge disruption to their education over the last few years, but have risen to every challenge.

"Their GCSE exam grades act like a passport to the next stage in their lives, and I am so pleased that so many now have many doors open to them."

Beacon Business Innovation Hub

A teenager who commuted from Muswell Hill to Clayhall has achieved the grades required to study for a Btec in September.

Clement Kenyi joined the alternative provision Beacon Business Innovation Hub at the start of Year 11, having just a 7 per cent attendance at his previous mainstream school in Year 10.

Despite the distance he had to travel each day, his attendance boosted to more than 90 per cent and passed his GCSEs, getting a 6 in English language, a 5 and 4 in combined science, and 4s in history, maths and art and design.

He will be going on to study for a Level 3 business studies qualification and said: “BBIH has helped me so much, I would not have got these GCSE results anywhere else. The staff have been so supportive.”

The unit has said that its English and maths results are better than those achieved in 2019, with leavers will be moving onto a host of different destinations including apprenticeship programmes, employment and sixth forms and colleges.

Principal Trevor Button said: “We are so proud of this group of students. They have overcome so many hurdles throughout their education – especially in the past two years. To see them all progress into further education, employment or training is an exceptional moment for them. All the staff are very proud to have played a part in that success."

Seven Kings School

Khadeeja Masud opening her results at Seven Kings School - Credit: Seven Kings School

The vast majority of young people attending Seven Kings School are to stay on at Sixth Form after this "pleasing" GCSE results day.

Just over 80 per cent of students achieved fours or above, including in maths and English, and 47pc bagged grades seven to nine.

That includes Khadeeja Masud, who was given three each of grade nine, eight and six, and is now ready to take up English Literature, art and geography at A Level.

Aqsa Razzak was given two nines and seven eights, and is now to study A Levels in maths, biology, psychology and computer science, while Pritpal Ghatore achieved six nines, three eights and a seven, and is going to turn efforts to do A Level maths, further maths, physics and economics.

Another upcoming A Level maths student - alongside chemistry, biology and computer science - was Rafsan Alam, who opened up six nines, two eights, a seven and a six.

A Level psychology, economics and government and politics is on the cards for Seven Kings School pupil Patrick Mweseka, who achieved one nine, sets of three eights and sevens and two sixes.

A spokesperson at the school said: "Despite the challenges of the last two years, these students have remained resilient, focused and determined to fulfil their potential."

Park School for Girls

Headteacher of Park School for Girls Catherine Redfern with head girl Alisha and deputy head girl Hafsa - Credit: Park School for Girls

Park School for Girls in Ilford is celebrating an impressive set of GCSEs, with 20.6pc of all results awarded the top grade of nine.

Additionally, 44.7pc were graded eight or nine, with all pupils who took part achieving at least one seven to nine grade.

Headteacher Catherine Redfern said it had been “a pleasure” working with the school’s year 11 students.

She added: “We are delighted with the excellent exam results knowing that pupils have achieved their full potential.

“I would like to thank all of the staff and our families for their commitment in supporting our pupils.

“We all congratulate each and every pupil and wish them every success as they move into their future chosen education and career paths.

“We look forward to seeing our pupils return to Park School at future events and hearing about their continued successes.”

Isaac Newton Academy

Iqra Taher celebrated nine grade nines and one eight in her GCSE results - Credit: Isaac Newton Academy

Isaac Newton Academy’s principal has said the community can be “very proud” of students as they returned strong GCSE results.

Iqra Taher, who is intending on staying on at the Ilford school for sixth form, achieved nine grade nines, in subjects ranging from biology to history, and one eight, in English literature.

Commenting on her grades, she said: “I am really proud of my results. I am so grateful to my parents who supported me throughout everything and have given me the best summer ever!

“Many thanks to my teachers for putting up with me.”

Another student, Aryan Tathgar, said he feels “really content” with his results, which included grade nines in English language, English literature and history.

“They have taken a lot of hard work and I am pleased that it has paid off. I’d like to thank all the teachers who supported and believed in me,” he added.

Aryan Tathgar said he was "really content" with his grades - Credit: Isaac Newton Academy

Principal Morgan Haines said: “We are understandably delighted for our students and what they have achieved.

“They have risen to the challenges laid in front of them over the past two years and have shown exceptional levels of commitment and dedication.

“Without question, our community can be very proud of the hard work of our students, staff and leaders, as we share in the successes of our young people today.”

Woodford County High School for Girls

Students at Woodford County High School for Girls were celebrating 44 per cent of this year’s GCSE results coming back as a nine, the highest grade available.

With ten students achieving straight nines and fifty a complete set of eights and nines and 87pc in the seven to nine range, headteacher Jo Pomeroy was delighted at what she referred to as “outstanding results”.

Describing the day as “arguably the noisiest such occasion we’ve ever staged”, she said: “We are delighted for them and extend our congratulations not only to the candidates themselves, but also to their parents and, of course, to the teachers and support staff who made it all possible, even in the aftermath of a pandemic.

“Good job everyone!”