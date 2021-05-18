Redbridge school shortlisted for national award
- Credit: Beacon Multi-Academy Trust
The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted for an award as one of the best alternative provision schools in the country.
The Redbridge school, which is part of the Beacon Multi-Academy Trust, is among eight on the shortlist for the alternative provision school of the year at the TES Schools Awards.
If the school wins in its category, it will be entered into the overall school of the year award.
Principal Trevor Button said it was an amazing achievement in a challenging but rewarding year which saw the school receive a Good Ofsted report.
He added: "Throughout lockdown, our staff continued to provide outstanding support for all of our vulnerable learners.
"The nomination is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of all our staff and students as well as the continued support of our trust and our family of schools."
The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 25.
Most Read
- 1 Chigwell rabbi hospitalised after 'unprovoked and cowardly attack'
- 2 Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH following hospitalisation of rabbi
- 3 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
- 4 Man tried to become comic book character by stabbing teen in park toilets
- 5 Police meet with Jewish communities after attack on rabbi in Chigwell
- 6 First residents move in to new council homes in Hainault
- 7 Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries
- 8 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
- 9 Clayhall pupils grill Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab
- 10 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath