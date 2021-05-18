Redbridge school shortlisted for national award

Published: 11:39 AM May 18, 2021

The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted as one of the best schools to provide alternative provision in the TES Schools Awards. - Credit: Beacon Multi-Academy Trust

The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted for an award as one of the best alternative provision schools in the country.

The Redbridge school, which is part of the Beacon Multi-Academy Trust, is among eight on the shortlist for the alternative provision school of the year at the TES Schools Awards.

If the school wins in its category, it will be entered into the overall school of the year award.

Principal Trevor Button said it was an amazing achievement in a challenging but rewarding year which saw the school receive a Good Ofsted report.

He added: "Throughout lockdown, our staff continued to provide outstanding support for all of our vulnerable learners.

"The nomination is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of all our staff and students as well as the continued support of our trust and our family of schools."

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 25.