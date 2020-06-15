Search

Redbridge and District University of the Third Age adapting to digital meetings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 June 2020

Members of the local U3A committee are having their monthly meeting on Zoom. Picture: Rikki Wallman

Members of the local U3A committee are having their monthly meeting on Zoom. Picture: Rikki Wallman

Archant

Redbridge and District University of the Third Age is adapting to a digital way of life and encouraging more elderly people to get involved.

How the members of U3A’s walking groups were rediscovering their youth last summer. Picture: Hugh NobleHow the members of U3A’s walking groups were rediscovering their youth last summer. Picture: Hugh Noble

The U3A currently has more than 600 members in Redbridge who between them take part in more than 80 different interest groups.

More of these are now meeting up online using e-mail, WhatsApp, Facebook or Zoom.

You may also want to watch:

Groups co-ordinator Rikki Wallman said: “Since groups are no longer limited to the numbers group leaders can facilitate in their homes, most of them are welcoming members who may not have joined the group in the past.

“Some groups are even broadening their scope.

“For example, our Freedom Pass Wanderers are expanding into virtual tours, so they are no longer restricted to London.”

You can join for £5 until at least the end of October just visit http://u3asites.org.uk/redbridge.

