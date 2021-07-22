News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Oaks Park pupils present video at Anne Frank Trust event

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:48 AM July 22, 2021   
Oaks Park High School's ten Anne Frank Ambassadors

Oaks Park High School's ten Anne Frank ambassadors - Credit: Oaks Park High School

Pupils from Oaks Park High School showcased their work celebrating the life of Anne Frank to a global audience. 

Ten ‘Anne Frank ambassadors’ from the school, in Newbury Park, were invited to attend charity Anne Frank Trust’s end of school year showcase on Monday (July 19), which exhibits young people’s creative responses to Anne Frank and prejudice today. 

In the online celebration, broadcast to trust members across the world, three of the ambassadors – Sanya, Khanak, and Yasmin – were interviewed to discuss a video they had produced. 

The video, which has been shared across Year 7 and 8 at Oaks Park, is intended to help young people "appreciate all the different peoples and cultures in the world,” according to Sanya. 

The Cape Town Genocide Centre and Anne Frank Trust chair of trustees Daniel Mendoza OBE noted how powerful the video was and said they impressed with the Oaks Park pupils' work.

Education News
Newbury Park News

