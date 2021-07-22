Primary schools in Redbridge rated outstanding by Ofsted
- Credit: Ellie Hoskins
In Redbridge there are currently 23 Ofsted-rated outstanding infant, junior and primary schools, including those which are part of all-through schools.
Ofsted is a regulatory body that inspects a range of educational institutions, judging them as either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
Aldersbrook Primary School
Community school in Harpenden Road, Wanstead, which received an outstanding rating after an inspection in December 2014, just a year after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating.
Ark Isaac Newton Academy
This Cricklefield Place, Ilford all-through academy, run by Ark Schools, was ranked outstanding in October 2018.
Atam Academy
Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath received an outstanding rating in June 2019 after opening in September 2016. Concerns over safeguarding were raised during a November 2020 monitoring visit to the Sikh denomination free school, but in July Ofsted judged safeguarding to be ‘effective’. The all-through school is run by the Khalsa Academies Trust.
Christchurch Primary School
This community school in Wellesley Road, Ilford was last inspected in January 2008, when it received an outstanding grade.
Churchfields Infants’ School and Churchfields Junior School
Based in Churchfields, South Woodford, these two community schools have both got Ofsted's top rating. The infants’ school received its outstanding grade in July 2013, while the junior school was judged outstanding in December 2014.
Cleveland Road Primary School
Cleveland Road Primary School is a community school in Ilford. It was graded outstanding in September 2018.
Fullwood Primary School
Based in Burford Close, Barkingside, Fullwood Primary School received an outstanding grade when last inspected in June 2013.
Gearies Primary School
An inspection in October 2014 found Gearies Primary School, a community school in Waremead Road, Gants Hill, to be outstanding.
Grove Primary School
Grove Primary School, a community school in Chadwell Heath Lane, received an outstanding rating in May 2019.
Hatton School and Special Needs Centre
A February 2015 inspection found Hatton School to be outstanding. It is a community special school based in Roding Lane South, Woodford Green.
Highlands Primary School
Highlands Primary, based in Highlands Gardens, Ilford, is a community school which received an outstanding rating in March 2019.
Loxford School
Run by Loxford School Trust Limited and based in Loxford Lane, this all-through school received an outstanding grade in April 2013, shortly after its conversion to an academy.
New Rush Hall School
Based in Fencepiece Road, Fairlop, New Rush Hall School is a community special school for five to 16-year-olds. Ofsted rated it outstanding in November 2016.
Newbridge School
Newbridge School in Chadwell Heath became an academy in 2017. In November 2019, the school, which is run by Astrum Multi Academy Trust, was given an outstanding Ofsted rating.
Nightingale Primary School
Nightingale Primary is a community school based in Ashbourne Avenue, Wanstead. It received an outstanding grade from Ofsted in February 2010.
Parkhill Infants’ School
Based in Lord Avenue, Clayhall, this community school was graded outstanding in June 2009.
Ray Lodge Primary School
Ray Lodge Primary School in Snakes Lane East, Woodford Green, received an outstanding grade in June 2016. The following year it became an academy, run by Strive4 Academy Trust and has yet to have an inspection since.
Redbridge Primary School
This community school in College Gardens was graded outstanding in February 2013.
Seven Kings School
This community all-through school in Ley Street was rated outstanding by Ofsted in September 2018.
St Bede’s Catholic Primary School
St Bede’s is a Roman Catholic voluntary aided school in Canon Avenue, Chadwell Heath. It received an outstanding rating in February 2015.
Wanstead Church School
This Church of England voluntary aided school received an outstanding rating in July 2017. It is based in Church Path.
Wells Primary School
Wells Primary School is based in Barclay Oval, Woodford Green. It is a community school which received an outstanding grade in June 2014.