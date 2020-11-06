Wellbeing is on the curriculum across Redbridge schools during lockdown 2.0 thanks to a new initiative

Redbridge Educational Wellbeing Team is holding a series of workshops to help support wellbeing after half term. Picture: PA/Jacob King PA Wire/PA Images

Teachers’, parents’ and childrens’ wellbeing and mental health will be a priority in schools as part of a new government initiative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

REWT are leading a new government DfE initiative entitled Wellbeing for Education Return. Picture: REWT REWT are leading a new government DfE initiative entitled Wellbeing for Education Return. Picture: REWT

Redbridge Educational Wellbeing Team (REWT) is leading the new initiative, entitled Wellbeing for Education Return (WER), which is funded by the Department of Education and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The main focus of the WER programme are a series of workshops aimed primarily at school staff to help support their return to the classroom.

All Redbridge schools will receive training in supporting children and young people as well as parents’ and staff wellbeing, dealing with issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also help teachers and parents to be able to spot any concerning signs of poor mental health for returning pupils, while looking out for their own wellbeing at the same time.

The workshops tailored to parents, which start on November 9, will be Action for Wellbeing and Action for Resilience.

You may also want to watch:

REWT co-ordinator and specialist senior educational psychologist Claudia Noel-Michael told the Recorder: “There is a lot of pending anxiety and worry for everyone returning to schools after half term.

“This is particularly the case in Redbridge that everyone is on high alert because the infection rate is high.”

She said one of the key pieces in the workshops is making sure wellbeing is the first thing on the priority list, even higher than academics.

The parents’ workshops will run across November and December and some will be run in Punjabi, Urdu and Bengali as well.

REWT has also designed some fun and interactive workshops for children and young people aged between five to 18.

These will be run remotely using Zoom and will teach them fun, positive coping strategies and to increase their knowledge in a range of calming, therapeutic activities. The training has been developed by the e-learning platform MindEd, working closely with the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families.

For any parents who are worried or concerned REWT’s support line is open from Monday to Friday from 9-5pm and Wednesday evenings from 5.30pm-7.30pm at 07741 331 009.