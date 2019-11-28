Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Jack Petchey Awards winners 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 November 2019

The Forest Academy.

The Forest Academy.

Archant

The pride of Redbridge gathered to be honoured again this year as the town hall hosted the Jack Petchey Foundation Awards, given to young people to celebrate their achievements.

Woodford County High.Woodford County High.

All the winners are nominated by their schools and are a great example of the terrific young people in the borough and a role model for younger children to follow.

Their achievements range from overcoming disabilities and setbacks, to helping others and exceeding expectations.

Jack Petchey winners are young people who have gone above and beyond to achieve - perhaps when others thought they might fail.

The foundation was set up by Sir Jack to celebrate people like himself - someone who, as a young man, was told he would never amount to much. He started a car hire and sales business and built a multi-million pound empire.

Seven Kings School.Seven Kings School.

The awards aim to inspire young people to follow their dreams.

The Redbridge awards were presented by the mayor Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, who said: "It was an amazing event recognising the wonderful achievement by the youngsters and their leaders. Keep up the good work. Very inspirational. I had a wonderful evening."

St John's RC SchoolSt John's RC School

Oaks Park.Oaks Park.

Loxford School.Loxford School.

Chadwell Heath Academy.Chadwell Heath Academy.

Caterham School.Caterham School.

Ilford County High.Ilford County High.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford coach Peek expecting a tough Friday night derby test against Woodford rivals

Jerold Cobblah of Ilford goes close during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

Sotiriou returns to O’s following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall says they must be strong defensively

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

School Sport: Bancroft’s hockey girls book first-ever trip to National finals

Bancroft's under-18s celebrate

Redbridge Jack Petchey Awards winners 2019

The Forest Academy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists