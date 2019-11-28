Redbridge Jack Petchey Awards winners 2019

The Forest Academy. Archant

The pride of Redbridge gathered to be honoured again this year as the town hall hosted the Jack Petchey Foundation Awards, given to young people to celebrate their achievements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford County High. Woodford County High.

All the winners are nominated by their schools and are a great example of the terrific young people in the borough and a role model for younger children to follow.

Their achievements range from overcoming disabilities and setbacks, to helping others and exceeding expectations.

Jack Petchey winners are young people who have gone above and beyond to achieve - perhaps when others thought they might fail.

The foundation was set up by Sir Jack to celebrate people like himself - someone who, as a young man, was told he would never amount to much. He started a car hire and sales business and built a multi-million pound empire.

Seven Kings School. Seven Kings School.

The awards aim to inspire young people to follow their dreams.

The Redbridge awards were presented by the mayor Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, who said: "It was an amazing event recognising the wonderful achievement by the youngsters and their leaders. Keep up the good work. Very inspirational. I had a wonderful evening."

St John's RC School St John's RC School

Oaks Park. Oaks Park.

Loxford School. Loxford School.

Chadwell Heath Academy. Chadwell Heath Academy.

Caterham School. Caterham School.

Ilford County High. Ilford County High.

You may also want to watch: