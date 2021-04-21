Redbridge parents' group donates more laptops to schools

Published: 7:00 AM April 21, 2021

Palmer Catholic Academy's assistant headteacher Leeann Morrow and network manager Naz Adam received two laptop donations from Redbridge for Education. - Credit: Vicky Taylor

The parent-led organisation Redbridge for Education has donated laptops to two schools for children without access to their own devices.

The organisation dropped off 14 donated laptops to Ursuline Academy and two to Palmer Catholic Academy last week, and has now brought almost 100 donated devices in total to schools across the borough.

One of the organisation's directors, Caroline Killick, said: "We know that giving young people access to education changes their lives and we want each child to be afforded the opportunities that digital access brings.

Redbridge for Education also donated 14 laptops, a box of candy and some face masks to the Ursuline Academy in Ilford. - Credit: Vicky Taylor

"The time has come for a radical rethink about genuinely affordable broadband access as a necessity.

"The last year has shown us that times have changed, and if we don't keep up we risk being left behind, as individuals and as a borough."

To schedule a donation email redbridgeforeducation@gmail.com or to make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/red4edtech.