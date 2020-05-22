Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Council and MPs pledge support for parents’ opposition to schools reopening until safe

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 22 May 2020

Almost 600 people joined a zoom call on Thursday, May 21 to address fears over re-opening Redbridge schools until it's safe to do so. Picture: Roy Chacko

Almost 600 people joined a zoom call on Thursday, May 21 to address fears over re-opening Redbridge schools until it's safe to do so. Picture: Roy Chacko

Archant

Almost 600 anxious parents, teachers, school staff and politicians held a Zoom meeting to discuss whether it’s safe to send children back to Redbridge schools on June 1.

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PASchools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Leader of the council Jas Athwal and Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, both forcefully reiterated their position on the Zoom call on Thursday, May 21 that they don’t support re-opening schools until it’s safe.

The decision whether to re-open a school is up to the individual headteacher but the councillors said that no parent will be penalised for deciding to not send their child in. Nor will any teachers face repercussions for not returning.

Cllr Athwal said: “If a school does decide it’s not safe to open, then we will stand by that school.”

Politically there was a unified front with Labour MPs Wes Streeting and Sam Tarry supporting the council for its strong stance on the issue.

A number of parents and education union representatives said schools should not reopen until the five steps they laid out were met.

The five tests call for lower cases of Covid-19 with a clear downward trend, a national plan for social distancing, comprehensive access to regular testing, protocols to test a whole school when a case occurs and protection for the vulnerable.

Habiba Ali said parents like herself have felt they haven’t been part of the conversation so far.

She said: “A primal instinct in parents is you don’t want to put your child in harm’s way.

“Currently parents feel this dread and this limbo about deciding what to do.”

Plans are being made to reopen England’s schools from June 1, on the grounds young children are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus.

It is understood that nursery, pre-school, reception, Year 1 and Year 6 students would return first, as well as Years 10 and 12.

Cllr Norman said the June 1 date set out by the government is an arbitrary one that isn’t taking seriously the safety concerns surrounding it.

She said: “The safety of children, school staff and parents has to be paramount.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions about the risk to poorer communities and the emerging evidence about the racial disparities of the epidemic and what it means for schools with diverse populations.”

Parent Caroline Killick said the idea of social distancing with very young children “is basically a no go.

“If they can’t do that, it’s not safe is it?”

She also brought up anxieties parents have surrounding the “hyper-inflammatory” syndrome, similar to Kawasaki disease, which is believed to have affected at least 40 children in London.

Cllr Athwal said some schools in the borough have more modern facilities and might be in a better position to open up safely but for others it would be difficult.

One parent asked what will be done about children loitering outside the school and Cllr Athwal said schools that decide to open will do so with staggered opening times.

He said he would ensure officers will be out to prevent children and parents from congregating in groups outside.

He added: “I do believe that schools should open at some time, but when all concerned are happy with the safety.

We will carry on working with the headteachers making sure that if schools do open that they don’t open with the numbers perhaps we expect.

If I feel a school is not fit to open, then I will call that out and I will make sure we make that decision sometime next week.”

He said the council was taking into consideration the risk assessment put forward by the unions and are conducting their own and would combine them to ensure they pass their internal tests.

Schools that do open will go through a deep clean process at the end of every day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

Lots for clubs to learn during lockdown

The FA launched a learning channel on YouTube in April

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Redbridge Council and MPs pledge support for parents’ opposition to schools reopening until safe

Almost 600 people joined a zoom call on Thursday, May 21 to address fears over re-opening Redbridge schools until it's safe to do so. Picture: Roy Chacko

This is the biggest challenge the Ilford Recorder has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

Lindsay Jones, editor.
Drive 24