Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Redbridge

Here's how much it costs to live near Beal High School and other Ofsted outstanding-rated schools in Redbridge - Credit: Paul Bennett

Living near the best schools is a priority for any parent.

Being able to send their child to a school that is outstanding according to school inspector Ofsted is often a factor in where families set up home.

We've created an interactive map - using data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Ofsted - which shows you how much it will cost to buy a house near top schools in your area.

Here's a run down of house prices in areas of Redbridge with top-rated schools:

Chadwell Heath

There are five outstanding schools in the Chadwell Heath area, which has significant variation in house prices depending on the specific neighbourhood.

The average house prices surrounding Chadwell Heath Academy vary from £310,000 to £462,500.

Similarly, at nearby Newbridge School you can expect to pay £264,000 in some streets or £396,000 for others.

A little further east, around St Bede's Catholic Primary School, property prices are more consistent.

You'd be looking at £415,000 to £440,000 to live in the vicinity of the catholic primary.

Houses nearby to Atam Academy, at New City College, typically cost about £438,000.

However, this rises to £465,000 for those that are in the vicinity of King George Hospital, but drops to £425,000 on the other side of Eastern Avenue.

Around Grove Primary School, prices range from £264,000 to £438,000, depending on the neighbourhood.

Clayhall ward

The Clayhall ward is home to four schools that are top-rated by Ofsted.

If you want to live near Beal High School and Hatton School and Special Needs Centre, you can expect to pay £550,000 to £570,000 between Woodford Avenue and the North Circular Road.

But on the eastern side of Woodford Avenue, a house might cost £642,500 near Beal High School or £473,000 near Hatton School.

The average price around Redbridge Primary School is about £550,000, varying slightly by neighbourhood. However, homes to the south - between the school in College Gardens and Eastern Avenue - typically cost £687,500.

You can expect to pay £552,500 in the immediate vicinity of Parkhill Infants' School, but houses in the general area can vary from £449,950 to £642,500 depending on whether you're close to Clayhall Avenue or Woodford Avenue.

Woodford

There are another five top schools across Woodford Green and Woodford South.

Trinity Catholic High School in Mornington Road and Wells Primary School in Barclay Oval are close together, just off the High Road.

You could get a house near either school for the relatively affordable price of £455,000, but in other nearby neighbourhoods the average price jumps to £775,000 or even £1,007,500.

A little further south, properties around Woodford County High School within the Redbridge borough are lower, averaging around £395,000.

In Woodford South, Churchfields Infants' School is in another area where house prices vary considerably between neighbourhoods.

You could pay £333,750 for a house around the corner from the school, but prices rise to £534,000 to the east and £725,000 to the north.

Property prices are more consistent around Ray Lodge Primary School in Snakes Lane East, where a home would typically cost £455,500 to £488,000.

But you can expect to pay over half a million pounds to be closer to Hillside Avenue or Broadmead Road.