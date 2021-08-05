Where are the outstanding Ofsted rated secondary schools in Redbridge?

Published: 9:30 AM August 5, 2021

In Redbridge there are currently 12 Ofsted rated outstanding secondary schools, including those which are part of all-through schools.

Ofsted is a regulatory body that inspects a range of educational institutions, judging them as either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Ark Isaac Newton Academy

This Cricklefield Place, Ilford all-through academy, run by Ark Schools, was ranked outstanding in October 2018.

Atam Academy, Chadwell Heath - Credit: Google Maps

Atam Academy

Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath received an outstanding rating in June 2019 after opening in September 2016. Concerns over safeguarding were raised during a November 2020 monitoring visit to the Sikh denomination free school, but in July Ofsted judged safeguarding to be ‘effective’. The all-through school is run by the Khalsa Academies Trust.

Beal High School - Credit: Steve Poston

Beal High School

Beal High School in Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge, received its outstanding rating in March 2012, before it converted to become an academy. The secondary and sixth form is run by the Beacon Multi-Academy Trust.

Chadwell Heath Academy

Based in Christie Gardens, Chadwell Heath, Chadwell Heath Academy was rated outstanding in March 2008, before its conversion to an academy in 2012.

Ilford County High School

Ilford County High School in Fremantle Road received its last full inspection in November 2007, where it was rated outstanding.

Loxford School

Run by Loxford School Trust Limited and based in Loxford Lane, this all-through school received an outstanding grade in April 2013, shortly after its conversion to an academy.

New Rush Hall School

Based in Fencepiece Road, Fairlop, New Rush Hall School is a community special school for five to 16-year-olds. Ofsted rated it outstanding in November 2016.

Newbridge School

Newbridge School in Chadwell Heath became an academy in 2017. In November 2019, the school, which is run by Astrum Multi Academy Trust, was given an outstanding Ofsted rating.

Seven Kings School

This community all-through school in Ley Street was rated outstanding by Ofsted in September 2018.

Trinity Catholic High School

Based in Mornington Road, Woodford Green, this voluntary aided Roman Catholic secondary school and sixth form received an outstanding rating after an inspection in March 2015.

Valentines High School

A secondary and sixth form community school, Valentines High School in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, was rated outstanding in October 2006.

Woodford County High School

A selective girls community school in High Road, Woodford Green, Woodford County High School received an outstanding rating at its last inspection in March 2009.

